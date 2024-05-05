IMD's seasonal successes and forecast failures

In 2017, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) introduced a skilful extended-range forecasting system using different coupled climate models. The verification showed that the forecasts for broader regions of the country are good for up to three weeks. The system could make reliable predictions for the onset and withdrawal of the monsoon (early or late) and the start/end of active and break periods, at least two weeks in advance. Some application tools have also been developed for agriculture, water management and the health sector to utilise the extended range forecasts.