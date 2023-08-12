'Impact of corruption felt most by poor, marginalised people,' says PM Modi

Addressing virtually the G20 anti-corruption Ministerial meeting at Kolkata the PM said "India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption." He said Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had cautioned us against greed as it prevents us from realising the truth. Modi said, "We are aggressively pursuing economic offenders. We have enacted the economic offender act and have recovered assets worth over 1.8 billion dollars from economic offenders and fugitives."