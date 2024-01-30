Impatient over delay in choosing I.N.D.I.A convener, Nitish Kumar left virtual meet 10 minutes early

As the JDU convener Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar recently for the ninth term along with two Deputy CMs from the BJP, the main reason for Kumar to quit the Mahagathbandhan has surfaced in the media.

Kumar reportedly walked out of a virtual meeting involving prominent members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A bloc, earlier this month, according to a report by NDTV. Kumar has been in the headlines after he had jumped ship from the 17-year long alliance with the BJP in 2013 because Narendra Modi was chosen by the saffron party as the prime ministerial face.

Despite claims that he would never return to the party he has left, the current Bihar Chief Minister frequently drifts from his own words. It is just a reason that Kumar needs to evade the discussions, and this time was no different as he was supposedly offended by Rahul Gandhi's decision to consult West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about choosing a coordinator for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.