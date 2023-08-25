Improving India-China ties serves common interests: Xi Jinping tells Modi

At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi and President Xi agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at "expeditious disengagement and de-escalation".

"On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the prime minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the prime minister highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," Kwatra said.