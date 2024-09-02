Home
In a first in six decades, Indian Navy aircraft touches down at French naval base

“The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tubé, marking its first-ever deployment in Europe, to participate in the 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna with the French Navy,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 13:59 IST

New Delhi: After more than six decades, an Indian Navy aircraft has landed in France for an operational deployment as a P8I aircraft along with stealth frigate INS Tabar takes part in an India-France naval exercise beginning Monday.

“The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tubé on Sunday, marking its first-ever deployment in Europe, to participate in the 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna with the French Navy,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alizé aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyères Airbase.

The 2024 edition of Indo-French bilateral naval drill, scheduled from Sept 2-4 in the Mediterranean Sea, will include advanced tactical exercises underscoring the deepening synergy and interoperability between the two navies.

The warship INS Tabar is also participating in the wargame.

India NewsFranceIndian Navy

