In a first in six decades, Indian Navy aircraft touches down at French naval base

New Delhi: After more than six decades, an Indian Navy aircraft has landed in France for an operational deployment as a P8I aircraft along with stealth frigate INS Tabar takes part in an India-France naval exercise beginning Monday.

“The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tubé on Sunday, marking its first-ever deployment in Europe, to participate in the 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna with the French Navy,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alizé aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyères Airbase.