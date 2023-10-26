In a first, India, EU carry out joint naval drills in Gulf of Guinea

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday conducted their maiden joint naval exercise in the Gulf of Guinea on the west coast of Africa in a bid to boost maritime security cooperation to support the region.

India’s first naval engagement with the 27-member European bloc comes three weeks after officials from both sides met at Brussels to announce strengthening naval engagements to curb illicit maritime exercise and carry out law enforcement.

During the exercise, Indian Navy’s INS Sumedha, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, was joined by three EU Member States’ ships in the Gulf of Guinea—Italian Navy Ship ITS Foscari, French Navy Ship FS Ventôse, and Spanish Navy Ship Tornado.

The four ships practised a series of tactical manoeuvers in international waters off the coast of Ghana, including a boarding exercise, a flying exercise using the helicopters embarked on Ventôse and INS Sumedha, and transfer of personnel between ships.