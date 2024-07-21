In all-party meet, Congress seeks LS Deputy Speaker's post for opposition, raises NEET issue

In a post on X, Ramesh, who was present at the meeting said, “In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter.” Ramesh's post on the social media came when the meeting was still underway.