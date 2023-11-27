In Nutshell: How this election season panned out

New Delhi: The last vote before the next year’s Lok Sabha election will be cast in Telangana on Thursday evening. Dubbed the semifinals before the royale finale, this edition of Assembly polls saw some outrightly outrageous remarks and test doses for the 2024 campaign.

Panauti: Plummeting to new lows is what our top leaders promise every election. PM Narendra Modi led the ignominious verbal war calling Rahul Gandhi ‘moorkhon ka sardar’ (king of fools). Home Minister Amit Shah called Congress and Gandhi family ‘rahu’ and ‘ketu’. Rahul returned the gift calling Modi a ‘panauti’ (bad omen). Kamal Nath dismissed ally Akhilesh Yadav as ‘Akhilesh-Vakhilesh’. With Lok Sabha polls nearing, the acrimonious exchanges spell ‘bad omen’ for the electorate.

Guarantees: Since Karnataka polls, guarantees have been raining during elections. Parties are competing to outdo rivals. If Congress invented it, BJP is taking it forward with ‘Modi Guarantees’. Women and farmers are the main focus, as parties offer competing sops by money in their hands. In Rajasthan, BJP promises an LPG cylinder at Rs 450 while Congress is offering at Rs 400. There is an MSP war too!

Hindutva: One may say religion should be kept out of politics. BJP is banking on ‘Ram Mandir’ while promising free travel to Ayodhya, much for a party that dismissed social security promises as ‘revdis’ earlier. BJP calls Congress terrorist supporters in apparent reference to a minority community. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress promised to complete the construction of Shri Ram forest road and restart the plan of constructing a Sita Mata Temple in Sri Lanka. Rajasthan saw Congress promising to procure cow dung. Number of Muslim candidates fielded by prominent parties were dismal.