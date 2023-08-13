Independence Day long weekend brings out the wanderlust in citizens

Ayush Sharma, who came from Madhya Pradesh, said, "Travelling on a long weekend is turning out to be hectic as there is a huge rush of people at all tourist places. We have toured Udaipur and are now visiting Jaipur. Traffic jams are common and all hotels are almost fully booked." According to President of the Rajasthan Association of Tourists Operators (RATO) Mahendra Singh Rathore, the majority of tourists are from Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.