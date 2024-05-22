India actively pursuing customs mutual recognition agreements with nations: CBIC chief

New Delhi: India has signed mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) with customs authorities of seven nations and is actively pursuing negotiations for such pacts with other countries, a top official said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Federal Customs Service, Russia, this month signed the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) MRA to provide reciprocal benefits to accredited and trusted exporters of both signatories in the clearance of goods by the customs authorities of the importing country.