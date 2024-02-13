India and UAE likely to sign a new bilateral investment agreement

“Since the digital cooperation between our two economies is an important element of the partnership, we are also looking to see if we can arrive at an understanding on investments in the field of digital infrastructure,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told journalists on Monday.

He also said that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi were exploring the possibility of working out an arrangement for the protection and promotion of the flows of capital between the two nations.

India and the UAE had inked a Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) in 2013 and it came into effect in 2014. The 10-year agreement will lapse in September 2024. The two sides however may ink a new BIPPA on the sideline of Modi’s meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed.

The prime minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 on Wednesday in Dubai as the guest of honour and deliver a special keynote address at the summit. He will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.