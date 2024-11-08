Home
India, ASEAN collaboration can be crucial in tackling contemporary issues: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed the Eighth Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think-Tanks – Navigating a World in Transition: Agenda for ASEAN-India Cooperation.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 06:59 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 06:59 IST
