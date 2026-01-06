<p>Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based tissue engineering and regenerative medicine firm Pandorum Technologies on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Hyderabad-based Nucelion Therapeutics, a specialised Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), to expand manufacturing capabilities for Pandorum’s exosome-based therapeutic platform across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.</p><p>Nucelion Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, one of the world’s most respected vaccine and biotechnology companies, will provide end-to-end manufacturing support — including process scale-up, GMP-compliant production, and quality control of pharmaceutical-grade exosomes derived from clinical-grade mesenchymal stem cells.</p>.India's biotech sector to reach $1.2 trillion by 2047, say experts.<p>Pandorum Technologies, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is developing a next-generation platform for programmable tissue regeneration. By leveraging Nucelion’s advanced biologics manufacturing capabilities, the partnership aims to strengthen regional supply chains and regulatory readiness — marking a key step forward in the development of India’s biologics manufacturing ecosystem.</p><p>“Pandorum is building a global regenerative medicine platform designed for scale, consistency, and partnership,” said Dr Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO, Pandorum Technologies. “As our programmes advance toward clinical and commercial milestones, establishing robust, regionally aligned manufacturing infrastructure is a strategic priority. Nucelion brings strong expertise in advanced biologics manufacturing and a high-quality operational environment that aligns with our long-term vision of delivering programmable exosome therapies to patients worldwide,” he said.</p><p>Currently, Pandorum’s programmes focus on ocular surface injury and inflammatory corneal diseases, including Stevens–Johnson Syndrome (SJS) and Neurotrophic Keratitis. The company plans to expand its disease-modifying therapies to address degenerative conditions of the skin, lungs, and other organs affected by inflammation, vascular disorders, and fibrosis.</p><p>“We are pleased to partner with Pandorum Technologies on the development of Kuragenx, an innovative exosome-based therapy with the potential to redefine the treatment paradigm for ocular diseases,” said Dr. Raghu Malapaka, Chief Business Officer, Nucelion Therapeutics. “Our advanced manufacturing platforms and quality systems are designed to support complex biologics, and we look forward to enabling the scalable production of Pandorum’s designer exosome-based assets for patients across the APAC region,” he added.</p><p>Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, welcomed the development. “The strategic collaboration between Pandorum and Nucelion to manufacture advanced therapeutics underscores India’s readiness to both Innovate and Make in India — addressing unmet global clinical needs,” he added.</p><p>Pandorum is pioneering a tunable exosome platform designed to reprogram diseased tissues by precisely modulating intercellular communication pathways. The company’s approach is grounded in the idea that tissues are learnable, dynamic biological systems — and that the controlled delivery of biologically encoded signals through designer extracellular vesicles (exosomes) can restore structure and function in tissues impaired by inflammation, fibrosis, and loss of regenerative capacity.</p>