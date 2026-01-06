Menu
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Pandorum Tech tie up for regenerative therapy

The partnership aims to strengthen regional supply chains and regulatory readiness.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 13:52 IST
Published 06 January 2026
