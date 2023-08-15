India at decisive turning point, can shape new world order: PM Modi in his I-Day address

'India was freed from the era of instability. In 2014, we were the 10th largest economy. Today with the efforts of 140 crore citizens we have become the 5th largest economy in the world...This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,' he said. Noting that 'Nation First' was the bedrock of his government's policies, Modi said people formed such a government in 2014 and 2019 gave him the strength to pull off reforms. India is a part of the global supply chain, Modi said and asserted that he was confident that whatever the nation has achieved had brought a guarantee of stability to the world.