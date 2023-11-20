India, Australia hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to step up strategic ties

In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, "Ministers will exchange views on deepening multifaceted India-Australia ties, including in areas of defence and security, trade & investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people to people linkages. Regional and global issues are also on agenda."

Ahead of the meeting, Wong and Marles visited the National War Memorial to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives.