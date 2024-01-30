India backs two-state solution to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict, says S Jaishankar

The diplomat-turned-politician maintained that if there are six issues out there, and if anyone takes one or two and if the rest four don't matter then such an approach won't work in resolving the conflict. "I think that is not helpful. I think we have to look at the totality of all these issues and strike the right balance and that is really in a way what we are trying," he added.

Jaishankar said what happened on October 7, 2023, was a terrorist attack, referring to Hamas militants launching a series of assaults inside Israel after storming across the border. About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attacks, while nearly 250 Israelis and other nationals were taken hostage by Hamas.

"I don't think there should be confusion on that and as a country which has itself experienced so much terrorism, I think it's important that we recognise that and we expressed that solidarity (with Israel) as another victim of terrorism," noted the External Affairs Minister.

On Israel's strong response to the Hamas attacks, which triggered a war in the Gaza Strip, he said when any country responds, it is equally important to observe international laws, and called for avoiding civilian casualties.

The nearly four-month-long war has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, destroyed vast swaths of the Gaza Strip, a tiny but densely populated Palestinian enclave, and displaced nearly 85 per cent of the territory's population.

Israel says its air and ground offensive has killed more than 9,000 militants. "Every effort should be made to ideally avoid or limit civilian casualties," Jaishankar insisted. Where there is a situation in which civilians are affected, which is the case today (in Israel-Hamas war) very manifestly in Gaza, there has to be some kind of sustainable humanitarian corridor which will deal with it, Jaishankar said.