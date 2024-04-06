India better prepared than Pakistan to handle climate shocks in wheat crop: Agri scientists

Stating that climate change has necessitated changes in sowing and harvesting seasons, he suggested adapting to new realities. "The availability of seeds, inputs, fertilizer and water must be ensured on time to ward off la niña and elniño effects."

Dr Zahir A Zahir, Professor of Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, said that the University in collaboration with Washington State has developed and acclimatised germplasm, a hybrid seed variety, which requires less water and gives more yield.