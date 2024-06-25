I.N.D.I.A. bloc eyes to 'frustrate' BJP-led NDA with increased numerical muscle in Parliament

For the Speaker's post, the Opposition played hard bargain by telling negotiator Rajnath Singh that they would also prefer a consensus but would not hesitate to force a contest if Deputy Speaker's post is not given to the Opposition. Singh told reporters he had three rounds of discussions with the Opposition.

“Rajnath-ji last evening said that he will call back Mallikarjun Kharge-ji. Rajnath-ji has not returned the call. So Modi-ji is saying that there should be constructive cooperation and then our leader is being insulted. So their intention is clear. Modi-ji does not want any constructive cooperation,” Rahul told reporters after Suresh filed the nomination.

Also with the BJD announcing that it will act as a “strong” Opposition in Rajya Sabha where it has nine MPs, the Opposition feels that the Modi government would find it difficult in bulldozing legislations.

They are also eagerly looking at the faultlines in the BJP like absence of top BJP leaders like Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh not being present in the House when Madhya Pradesh MPs were taking oath and all MPs from the state seeking the blessings of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sources said.

However, Opposition leaders do not see a sudden collapse but believe that the results of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, if in favour of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, would give a push for the start of rumblings. If Bihar polls in 2025 go the Opposition way, a senior leader said, it will actually put the Opposition on a pedestal.

Opposition leaders point to a string of incidents from the NEET and UGC-NET fiascos to violence in Manipur, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and a train accident in West Bengal this month have put the spotlight on the Modi government at the start of its third term, giving them enough ammunition to put pressure on the coalition dispensation.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has made it clear that they would raise the decibel levels on the NEET and UGC-NET issues inside and outside Parliament, as it provides them an opportunity to further connect with the youth.