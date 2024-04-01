I.N.D.I.A. bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Ramlila Maidan show of strength

Reading out a message from Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal told the gathering that they should keep alive the "dream of India which can provide education and health care for all irrespective of whether they are rich or poor.. If you give an opportunity to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, we will build a great nation."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the RSS-BJP combine as 'poison' that has 'destroyed' the country, and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.