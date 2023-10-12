I.N.D.I.A bloc writes to Facebook, Google CEOs, demands platforms' neutrality during polls

"Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India's democracy, one that we in the I.N.D.I.A alliance will not take lightly," the letters signed by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on behalf of the bloc said.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in mind, the bloc also made an "earnest and urgent plea" to the companies to consider these facts "seriously and ensure" immediately that their operations in India "remain neutral" and are "not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort" India's much "cherished" democratic ideals.

"It is ironic that we are writing this letter on the birth month anniversary of the greatest champion of non-violence and social harmony in history, Mahatma Gandhi," it said in the letters expressing confidence that the platforms yearn for a harmonious India that the Mahatma wished for.

The letter noted that it is being sent on behalf of 14 Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Hemant Soren (JMM), T R Baalu (DMK), Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh (JD-U), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Derek O'Brien (Trinamool Congress), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP).