I.N.D.I.A block unity was broken on day Congress took out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'alone': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Reflecting on the current fate of the alliance, Azad said, 'Saying unity and having unity on the ground are two different things. Some slots are to be kept vacant. The leadership has to be kept open."

Azad, who ended his five-decade long association with the Congress on August 26, 2022, and launched the DPAP in Jammu a month later, recalled his successful strategy of forging alliances during his 45 years as the party general secretary.