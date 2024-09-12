India-China passenger flights to resume after four years? Discussed matter, says minister

New Delhi: India and China discussed early resumption of direct passenger flights between their two countries, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Thursday, in an indication that their air travel could recover after four years.

Reuters reported in June that China was pressing India to restart direct passenger flights, but New Delhi was resisting as a border stand-off continues to weigh on ties between the Asian rivals.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who share a largely undemarcated Himalayan border, have been strained since a military clash on their Himalayan frontier in 2020 killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.