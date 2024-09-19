India does not rule out Modi's meeting with Trump during his US visit

India is a “very big abuser” when it comes to its trade relations with the US, Trump, who is seeking to return to the Oval Office at the White House, said on Tuesday, adding that Modi would meet him next week. He criticised India for imposing high tariffs on imports from the US. He referred to the tariff barriers imposed by Brazil and China too. He also articulated his policy of responding with reciprocal tariffs on exports of India, Brazil, and China to the US.

“So, when India, which is a very big abuser. He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic,” said Trump.

If Modi meets only Trump without meeting Harris, it may be seen by the Democrats as a sign of New Delhi’s bias toward the Republican Party’s candidate. Trump’s campaign team is likely to use his meeting with Modi to woo the Indian American voters, the majority of whom have been traditionally voting for the Democratic Party.

The prime minister is set to visit the US from September 21 to 23. He will meet US President Joe Biden at Wilmington in Delaware on September 21, when they will also be joined by the Japanese and Australian prime ministers, Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, for the fourth in-person summit of the Quad. Modi will also travel to New York to address the Indian American community on September 22 and participate in the Summit for the Future, which United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will host, Misri said in New Delhi on Thursday.

If Modi meets Trump, but not Harris, it may be seen by the Democrats as an indication of the bias of the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi toward the Republican Party’s candidate in the US presidential elections. Trump’s campaign team is likely to use his meeting with Modi to woo the Indian American voters, the majority of whom have been traditionally voting for the Democratic Party.

Trump had repeatedly embarrassed Modi during his term as president of the US. He had not only personally ridiculed the prime minister on the issue of high tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles in India, but also belittled New Delhi’s support to development projects in Afghanistan. He had scrapped the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) privilege for the exporters of India in the US.