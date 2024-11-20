India drops two places but remains among top 10 climate performers: Report

<p>Baku (Azerbaijan): India remained in the top 10 on a list of 63 countries assessed for efforts to combat climate change, despite dropping two spots compared to an year ago, thanks to its low per-capita emissions and rapid deployment of renewables, a report said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI 2025) -- published by think tanks Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, and Climate Action Network International -- tracks the progress of the world’s largest emitters in terms of emissions, renewables, and climate policy.</p>.Pollution | Climate change is fuelling rise of non-communicable diseases in India.<p>The 63 countries, along with the European Union, assessed in the CCPI are responsible for 90 per cent of global emissions.</p>.<p>India ranks 10th in this year’s CCPI, remaining among the highest performers.</p>.<p>The CCPI report, however, noted that significant changes in India's climate policy are unlikely. The growth-oriented approach to climate action is expected to continue or intensify, driven by rising energy demand from industry and the growing population, it said.</p>.<p>The report leaves the first three places empty, as no country performed well enough across all index categories to achieve an overall “very high” rating. </p>