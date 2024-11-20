Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India drops two places but remains among top 10 climate performers: Report

The report leaves the first three places empty, as no country performed well enough across all index categories to achieve an overall 'very high' rating.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 14:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 14:17 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeAzerbaijan

Follow us on :

Follow Us