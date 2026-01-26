Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, EU wrap up talks for landmark trade deal amid strained US ties

'The deal ‍will propel trade and investment between both sides,' said India Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 14:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsEuropean UnionTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us