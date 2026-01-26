<p>India and the European Union have concluded negotiations on a long-coveted trade deal, the South Asian country's trade secretary said on Monday, an accord both sides hailed as historic as they contend with strained US ties.</p>.Republic Day 2026 to mark swansong for South Block as power shifts out of Raisina Hill.<p>"It will be a balanced, forward-looking deal for better economic integration with the EU. The deal will propel trade and investment between both sides," said India Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.</p>