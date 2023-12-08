India extends its support for global goal of adaptation during COP28

Dubai: Reiterating the need for negotiated outcomes at the ongoing climate negotiations, India has extended its support for the global goal of adaptation, calling it “close to the hearts of the developing countries.”

As the first week of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) concluded here, Indian delegates acknowledged their crucial role in steering the negotiations, sources said, adding that India emphasised the importance of reaching decisions that not only strengthen the Global Stocktake (GST) but also reaffirm trust in the entire multilateral climate process.