India 'good friend' of Maldives: Key initiatives that strengthened ties over the years

In November 1988, during the Maldives coup attempt, then-President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom had requested help from New Delhi when Rajiv Gandhi was PM, and India acquiesced.

India was also the first to assist the country during the 2004 tsunami, and the water crisis in December 2014.

India has also greatly contributed to tourism in the Maldives, which makes up a major part of its economy. In 2023, India topped the chart in terms of the number of tourists visiting the island nation.