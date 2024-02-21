India, Greece agree to expand cooperation in diverse areas

New Delhi: India and Greece agreed on Wednesday to firm up a migration and mobility agreement soon, besides ramping up their overall cooperation in the areas of trade, defence production and to combat terrorism.

Expansion of the overall strategic cooperation figured prominently during extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.

India and Greece have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism, Modi said in his media statement.