India has neighbouring leaders at oath ceremony, sends message after Kashmir rant by China & Pakistan

New Delhi maintains that the 1972 Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan and the 1999 Lahore Declaration left no scope for the UN or any other third party to play any role in resolving the “outstanding issues” between the two neighbours.

The move to have the neighbouring nations present at the swearing-in ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance government in New Delhi on Sunday was significant in the context of India’s attempt to counter China’s bid to spread the tentacles of its geopolitical influence beyond Pakistan and Afghanistan to other countries in the neighbourhood of India.

The presence of Muizzu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was particularly significant as he had been over the past few months leading the Maldives into the orbit of China’s geo-political influence triggering concerns in India. He had once led an ‘India Out’ campaign in the Maldives and won the presidential elections in September 2023 promising to make India withdraw all its military personnel – deployed for medical evacuations and other humanitarian services – in the Indian Ocean archipelago.