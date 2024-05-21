India-Iran ties stayed on course during Ebrahim Raisi's tenure

This, however, did not turn into an irritant in the relations between New Delhi and Tehran, which clinched a deal this month for India to develop and run the operation of Shahid Beheshti Terminal of the Chabahar Port on the southeastern coast of Iran for 10 years. Washington DC warned of the possibility of sanctions on entities of India for the deal with Iran. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, however, reminded the US that it had in the past supported New Delhi’s role in developing the Chabahar Port as a transit hub for sea-land connectivity between India, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. He advised President Joe Biden’s administration to avoid taking a narrow view of the India-Iran deal on Chabahar Port.

Jaishankar had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi in August 2021 and had thus become the first dignitary from India to call on the new president of Iran. He was also the last representative of the Government of India to call on Raisi during a visit to Tehran in January this year when he was hosted by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The visit took place amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels sailing through the Red Sea region by the Houthi militants based in Yemen and allegedly backed by Iran. One of the ships, MV Chem Pluto, an oil and chemical tanker with 21 Indians onboard as crew members, was hit by a drone when it was on the Arabian Sea on its way to Mangalore in India carrying crude oil from Al Jubail Port in Saudi Arabia on December 23 last year. The United States alleged that the drone had been fired from Iran. Tehran dismissed the allegation and New Delhi did not make any comment on it. Jaishankar, however, told Amir Abdollahian that the fraught situation was “not to the benefit of any party”. They also expressed shared concern over the situation in Gaza.