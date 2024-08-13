India-Israel join hands for new water technology centre at IIT Madras

New Delhi: India and Israel have joined hands for the establishment of a new water technology centre at IIT Madras, which is expected to serve as a "key contributor" to India's efforts to achieve sustainable water supply for all.

The Embassy of Israel in India in its statement termed the deal a "significant milestone" in the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in the field of integrated water resource management.

A Joint Statement of Intent was signed to establish a Center of Water Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.