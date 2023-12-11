India joins Taiwan, US in trilateral initiative to step up cybersecurity cooperation

New Delhi: India joined Taiwan and the United States in an initiative to step up cybersecurity cooperation among the three nations – a move, which could rile up China.

The representatives from India, the US and Taiwan are meeting in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday to deepen operational expertise and share best practices on cybersecurity issues. They held a joint workshop convened under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF).

India’s former national cybersecurity coordinator Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant joined Eric Garcetti, the envoy of Washington DC to New Delhi, and Taiwan’s Representative to India, Baushuan Ger, to co-host this event. It was the first in-person GCTF program held in India.

It was a rare move by India to join Taiwan in a trilateral initiative with a third country. The move is likely to trigger sharp reactions from Beijing, which always protests all forms of official interaction or engagement between Taiwan and any other country having diplomatic relations with China.