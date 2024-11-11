Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India keen on building energy partnership with Russia, calls for trade balance, national currency settlements

New Delhi also wants to expedite its negotiation with Moscow for a bilateral investment treaty.
nirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 16:55 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us