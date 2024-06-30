I.N.D.I.A. may field 'Ayodhya' MP Awadhesh Prasad in Deputy Speaker election

New Delhi: The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is mulling on fielding Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, in the Deputy Speaker election whenever it happens as part of an “out-of-box” decision with “strong symbolism”. Awadhesh represents the Faizabad parliamentary seat in which Ayodhya is located.

So far, the government has not indicated a schedule for the election of Deputy Speaker, a post which remained vacant throughout the previous 17th Lok Sabha, even as there were indications that the ruling BJP is not inclined to offer the seat to the Opposition but keep it within the NDA fold.

The I.N.D.I.A. parties, which have contested the Speaker’s post after the government did not commit to giving the Opposition the Deputy Speaker’s post, have already decided to field a candidate in the election. Sources said the election for the Deputy Speaker is unlikely in the ongoing session.