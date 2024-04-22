India needs intensive action on economy, not policy paralysis: FM Sitharaman's dig at Congress

Addressing an event organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India – Bengaluru Chapter, Sitharaman said, 'It is a sea change between what we inherited in 2013-14 and 2024...where we have reached today. Development doesn't happen by default…development does not happen without effort.' Drawing comparisons, she said when the Vajpayee-led government was voted out in 2004, the economy had registered more than 8% full year growth in 2003-2004, average inflation for the fiscal year 2004 was under 4%. Gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) and public sector banks had become half of what it was five years before that.