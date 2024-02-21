India negotiates trade, investment agreements with fairness, open mind: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India negotiates trade and investment agreements with fairness and open mind and takes care of interest of people.

He also said countries that are negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and investment pacts with India should keep in mind that New Delhi offers huge market to them in terms of demand and business opportunities.

"I can assure you that India negotiates with fairness, with an open mind. India also takes care of its wider and larger interest in the long run," he said at the CII India-Europe conclave.