Parliament Live | Why doesn't Oppn speak of provisions for farmers, tribal people in Budget, asks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Hello readers! As of yesterday's Parliament proceedings, the houses buzzed with I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs protesting against what they perceive is a 'discriminatory' Budget. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Sagrika Ghose gave powerful speeches in their respective houses, against the govt and budget. At the end of the session, in his maiden speech, BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay told the interrupters of his speech to not speak like 'stupid people' and keep their 'mouth shut', with the opposition causing ruckus in the house in reaction to it, as the house adjourned. Track all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings only with DH!