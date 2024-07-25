Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live | Why doesn't Oppn speak of provisions for farmers, tribal people in Budget, asks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Hello readers! As of yesterday's Parliament proceedings, the houses buzzed with I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs protesting against what they perceive is a 'discriminatory' Budget. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Sagrika Ghose gave powerful speeches in their respective houses, against the govt and budget. At the end of the session, in his maiden speech, BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay told the interrupters of his speech to not speak like 'stupid people' and keep their 'mouth shut', with the opposition causing ruckus in the house in reaction to it, as the house adjourned. Track all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 04:42 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4125 Jul 2024

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Union Budget as "anti-people', says NDA government is on "borrowed time"

02:4125 Jul 2024

Will put pressure on Modi government to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

02:4125 Jul 2024

Opposition members slam Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha; BJP members highlight government's achievements

04:4125 Jul 2024

Why doesn't Opposition speak of provisions for farmers, tribal people in Budget, asks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

04:3925 Jul 2024

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of recent train accidents

03:0525 Jul 2024

Budget discussion to continue today in Parliament

02:4125 Jul 2024

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Union Budget as "anti-people', says NDA government is on "borrowed time"

02:4125 Jul 2024

"Sabki thali khali, do ki thali mein pakora, jalebi...": Kharge slams Union Budget in Rajya Sabha

Published 25 July 2024, 02:41 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndian ParliamentI.N.D.I.AUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us