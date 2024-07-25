Parliament Live | Why doesn't Oppn speak of provisions for farmers, tribal people in Budget, asks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Hello readers! As of yesterday's Parliament proceedings, the houses buzzed with I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs protesting against what they perceive is a 'discriminatory' Budget. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Sagrika Ghose gave powerful speeches in their respective houses, against the govt and budget. At the end of the session, in his maiden speech, BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay told the interrupters of his speech to not speak like 'stupid people' and keep their 'mouth shut', with the opposition causing ruckus in the house in reaction to it, as the house adjourned. Track all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings only with DH!
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Union Budget as "anti-people', says NDA government is on "borrowed time"
02:4125 Jul 2024
Will put pressure on Modi government to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul Gandhi
02:4125 Jul 2024
Opposition members slam Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha; BJP members highlight government's achievements
04:4125 Jul 2024
Why doesn't Opposition speak of provisions for farmers, tribal people in Budget, asks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "...As the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, I again appeal that the budget should be discussed in the budget session... Why does the opposition not discuss the provisions made for farmers, small tribal people?...The people… pic.twitter.com/K51bh9tC5f