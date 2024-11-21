India Political Updates | 'Good morning Ms Madhabi No Proof Against Adani Buch,' Moitra fires at SEBI chief

After voting concluded for Maharashtra and Jharkhand yesterday, most exit polls on Wednesday predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state. Axis MyIndia was the only one to predict victory for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 49-59 seats out of 81 as against only 17-27 seats for the BJP-led NDA and three seats for others. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates.