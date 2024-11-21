India Political Updates | 'Good morning Ms Madhabi No Proof Against Adani Buch,' Moitra fires at SEBI chief
After voting concluded for Maharashtra and Jharkhand yesterday, most exit polls on Wednesday predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state. Axis MyIndia was the only one to predict victory for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 49-59 seats out of 81 as against only 17-27 seats for the BJP-led NDA and three seats for others. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates.
Arrest warrant against Adani is a matter of shame for PM Modi and all of BJP because they are handing over the future of the country in his hands: Sanjay Raut
VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) speaks about industrialist Gautam Adani being charged by US prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power… pic.twitter.com/Gq8PLcCS0t
Congress is continuously talking about investigating Adani and the scams related to him, but Narendra Modi is trying his best to save Adani: Congress
The reason is clear - if Adani is investigated then every link will be connected to Narendra Modi: Congress
Foreign jurisdiction investigating Adani shows how Indian institutions have been captured by BJP
The five-count indictment of Gautam S Adani, Sagar R Adani and others unsealed by the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York has revealed more shocking details about Adani’s criminal activities. It alleges that they paid over $250 million (Rs 2,100 crore) in bribes to… https://t.co/PTcjMzLwBh