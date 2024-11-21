Home
India Political Updates | 'Good morning Ms Madhabi No Proof Against Adani Buch,' Moitra fires at SEBI chief

After voting concluded for Maharashtra and Jharkhand yesterday, most exit polls on Wednesday predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state. Axis MyIndia was the only one to predict victory for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 49-59 seats out of 81 as against only 17-27 seats for the BJP-led NDA and three seats for others. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 05:22 IST

Highlights
08:4721 Nov 2024

Most exit polls predict victory for BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

08:4721 Nov 2024

65 per cent polling in Maharashtra assembly elections

08:4721 Nov 2024

Cong workers attack car transporting EVM after polling in Nagpur

10:3321 Nov 2024

Special Congress Party Briefing by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, at 12 noon over Adani indictment case

10:3221 Nov 2024

Good morning Ms. Madhabi “No Proof Against Adani Buch": Moitra on X

10:2621 Nov 2024

Arrest warrant against Adani is a matter of shame for PM Modi and all of BJP because they are handing over the future of the country in his hands: Sanjay Raut

10:2121 Nov 2024

Congress is continuously talking about investigating Adani and the scams related to him, but Narendra Modi is trying his best to save Adani: Congress

The reason is clear - if Adani is investigated then every link will be connected to Narendra Modi: Congress

09:4121 Nov 2024

Foreign jurisdiction investigating Adani shows how Indian institutions have been captured by BJP

Published 21 November 2024, 03:17 IST
