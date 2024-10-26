Assembly Elections 2024 Updates: 'Raghubar Das is trying to influence Jharkhand polls,' alleges Cong candidate in letter to ECI
Hello readers! With assembly polls of two states, Jharkhand and Maharashtra right next door, brace yourselves for the high-voltage political drama unfolding. A total of 199 nominations have been filed in Maharashtra in the last 4 days. Jharkhand also witnessed the nomination of leaders for the upcoming polls yesterday, wherein Champai Soren filed his nomination from BJP and Lois Maranadi, an ex-BJP leader was filed from JMM. Meanwhile, the Congress in Maharashtra is set to declare all its seats by today. Track all the latest updates here with DH!
All seats will be declared by Oct 26: Congress' Maharashtra in-charge ahead of assembly polls
Congress candidate from Jamshedpur East, Dr Ajoy Kumar writes to ECI
If I get a chance to bring Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray together, then I will definitely do it: Bala Nandgaonkar
Will field 20-25 candidates if MVA fails to reach agreement, warns SP's Azmi
Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Samajwadi Party on Friday warned it will field 20-25 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls if the opposition bloc does not end seat-sharing talks with smaller parties by Saturday.
Talking to reporters after meeting NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar here, SP leader Abu Azmi accused the Congress of "deceiving" his party in the past and said it prolongs talks and then claims deliberations are on. Azmi said SP has also staked claim on Byculla and Versova seats. (PTI)
The Congress asserted that there were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and the final seat-sharing arrangement among its constituents will be out by Saturday evening.
The party made the assertion after its central election committee met at the AICC headquarters here on Friday to deliberate on the candidates' names for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls. (PTI)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and the party's candidate from the Shivadi assembly seat in Mumbai, Bala Nandgaonkar says, "15 years ago I contested the election from here and won but in between PM Modi's wave came and everything was lost... I am loyal to the Thackeray family. If I get a chance to bring Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray together, then I will definitely do it."
