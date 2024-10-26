Assembly Elections 2024 Updates: 'Raghubar Das is trying to influence Jharkhand polls,' alleges Cong candidate in letter to ECI

Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Samajwadi Party on Friday warned it will field 20-25 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls if the opposition bloc does not end seat-sharing talks with smaller parties by Saturday.

Talking to reporters after meeting NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar here, SP leader Abu Azmi accused the Congress of "deceiving" his party in the past and said it prolongs talks and then claims deliberations are on. Azmi said SP has also staked claim on Byculla and Versova seats. (PTI)