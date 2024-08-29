India Politics Updates | BJP central election panel likely to meet today to decide on J&K, Haryana candidates

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! With the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana fast approaching and parties kicking off their campaigns, the BJP is likely to hold its next Central Election Committee meeting today, in which Haryana, along with J&K, will be discussed in the meeting. In J&K, the filing of nominations for the second and third phases of assembly elections will occur on August 29 and September 5, respectively. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court is set to resume hearing on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand’s sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Stay tuned here as we track the latest political developments across the country.