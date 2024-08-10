Home
LIVE
India Political Updates | Once leaders from Delhi used to come to Matoshree, now Uddhav bows before Congress: BJP-Shiv Sena

Hello reader! Stay tuned to DH for latest politics updates from all across India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 02:37 IST

Highlights
02:3710 Aug 2024

One of two vacant RS seats with BJP to be given to Ajit Pawar-led NCP, says Fadnavis

02:3710 Aug 2024

Committed to Constitution, no provision for creamy layers in SC/ST quota: Union Cabinet

02:3710 Aug 2024

Fadnavis attends RSS coordination meeting

08:0710 Aug 2024

BJP attacks Himachal govt over fuel hike, withdrawal of free power units

The BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, by hiking the tax on diesel by Rs 7 per litre, put a burden of Rs 2,500 crore on the people.

The government has curtailed free travel facilities earlier granted to police, withdrawn fare concession in HRTC buses to women, and is charging extra money for luggage, BJP leader Rajeev Bindal said.

08:0710 Aug 2024

One of two vacant RS seats with BJP to be given to Ajit Pawar-led NCP, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said one of the two Rajya Sabha seats that got vacant after Udayanraje Bhosale and Piyush Goyal were elected to the Lok Sabha will be given to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

08:0710 Aug 2024

Committed to Constitution, no provision for creamy layers in SC/ST quota: Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Friday asserted that there was no provision for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs in the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a detailed discussion on the Supreme Court judgement on the sub-categorisation of reservation for SCs and STs as granted in the Constitution.

08:0710 Aug 2024

Fadnavis attends RSS coordination meeting

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday evening attended a meeting of the Vidarbha unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, sources said. The meeting assumed significance in view of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, due in October. It was a coordination meeting of representatives of various organisations within the `Sangh parivar' and RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar was present among others, sources said. Fadnavis represented the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, they added

Published 10 August 2024, 02:37 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Kharge

