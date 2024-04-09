JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: Congress manifesto, a 'regressive' document, says Rajnath Singh

Hello readers, welcome to DH's political blog. The rising summer temperatures are going to heat up the political cauldron quite a bit as the Lok Sabha elections are just weeks away. Maharashtra is all set to witness important political activities in the state today. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a press conference today, likely to declare its seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is likely to clear the air around his party’s political roadmap at a mega rally in Shivaji Park today. There are speculations that he will formally join hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore today. PM Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit where he will address public rallies. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam while Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi High Court will pass its order on a petition filed by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the ED. Track all the latest political updates with DH.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 04:20 IST

Highlights
03:2509 Apr 2024

02:5709 Apr 2024

Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

01:5809 Apr 2024

It all boils down to religion in bipolar Kanyakumari

04:2009 Apr 2024

NCP (SP) demands action against Sudhir Mungantiwar for insensitive comments during an election speech

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto took to X and demanded action against Mungantiwar.

04:1709 Apr 2024

Amit Shah to visit Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Tuesday to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidates in the state.

Shah is the first prominent national leader to participate in campaigning in this North Eastern state since the announcement of the poll schedule.

04:0409 Apr 2024

TMC leaders detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside EC office

The leaders were demanding the removal of the current chiefs of the CBI, NIA, ED, and Income-Tax departments.

04:0009 Apr 2024

Congress manifesto, a 'regressive' document: Rajnath Singh

Speaking about Congress' manifesto, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The vision of the NDA government is to make India a developed nation by 2047. I believe it won't be an exaggeration to say that the Congress' manifesto will take India backwards. India has strengthened in the Defence sector... There have been no charges of corruption on our government, in the past 5 years. There were several corruption charges against the Congress government in the Defence sector.... All I want to say about the Congress' manifesto is, it is a regressive document.."

03:2509 Apr 2024

PM Modi to hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

BJP state president K Annamalai had earlier said the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai.

Additionally, PM will travel to Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit where he will address public rallies.

(Published 09 April 2024, 02:57 IST)
Amit Shah Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi Delhi Indian Politics Maharashtra Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha Elections 2024

