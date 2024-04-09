India Politics Live: Congress manifesto, a 'regressive' document, says Rajnath Singh

Hello readers, welcome to DH's political blog. The rising summer temperatures are going to heat up the political cauldron quite a bit as the Lok Sabha elections are just weeks away. Maharashtra is all set to witness important political activities in the state today. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a press conference today, likely to declare its seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is likely to clear the air around his party’s political roadmap at a mega rally in Shivaji Park today. There are speculations that he will formally join hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore today. PM Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit where he will address public rallies. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam while Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi High Court will pass its order on a petition filed by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the ED. Track all the latest political updates with DH.