India Politics Live: Congress manifesto, a 'regressive' document, says Rajnath Singh
Maharashtra is all set to witness important political activities in the state today. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a press conference today, likely to declare its seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is likely to clear the air around his party’s political roadmap at a mega rally in Shivaji Park today. There are speculations that he will formally join hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore today. PM Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit where he will address public rallies. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam while Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Delhi High Court will pass its order on a petition filed by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the ED.
PM Modi to hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore
02:5709 Apr 2024
Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest
01:5809 Apr 2024
It all boils down to religion in bipolar Kanyakumari
04:2009 Apr 2024
NCP (SP) demands action against Sudhir Mungantiwar for insensitive comments during an election speech
NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto took to X and demanded action against Mungantiwar.
📍A humble question to our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and all those who shared the stage with #SudhirMungatiwar in Chandrapur when he made his shameful, crass and disgusting speech. Do you endorse his speech?
Congress manifesto, a 'regressive' document: Rajnath Singh
Speaking about Congress' manifesto, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The vision of the NDA government is to make India a developed nation by 2047. I believe it won't be an exaggeration to say that the Congress' manifesto will take India backwards. India has strengthened in the Defence sector... There have been no charges of corruption on our government, in the past 5 years. There were several corruption charges against the Congress government in the Defence sector.... All I want to say about the Congress' manifesto is, it is a regressive document.."
#WATCH | On Congress' manifesto, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The vision of the NDA government is to make India a developed nation by 2047. I believe it won't be an exaggeration to say that the Congress' manifesto will take India backwards. India has strengthened in the… pic.twitter.com/WqpEfyETDh