India Political Updates | BJP slams Congress over alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir
Good morning readers! The BJP on Friday questioned the Congress’s intent after it joined hands with the National Conference. Amit Shah posed 10 questions to the party. While down south in Karnataka, BJP MLC D S Arun met with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and sought the dismissal of CM Siddaramaiah, over misuse of consolidated funds allocated to the taluk and zilla panchayats. On the other hand, in the eastern state of Odisha, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government for not including all women of Odisha under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ scheme. Follow DH for more political updates!
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 03:13 IST
Highlights
02:5824 Aug 2024
'Repeatedly risking nation’s unity and security': BJP tears into Congress over alliance with National Conference
02:5824 Aug 2024
BJP MLC D S Arun seeks CM Siddaramaiah dismissal over misuse of consolidated funds
02:5824 Aug 2024
Patnaik slams BJP govt over Subhadra Yojana
'Repeatedly risking nation’s unity and security': BJP tears into Congress over alliance with National Conference
The BJP on Friday questioned the Congress’s intent after it joined hands with the National Conference. Union home minister Amit Shah posed 10 questions to the Congress asking the party if it supported the NC’s demand for a separate flag for J&K and its promise to undo the abrogation of Article 370.
Read more
BJP MLC D S Arun seeks CM Siddaramaiah dismissal over misuse of consolidated funds
BJP MLC D S Arun on Friday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking the dismissal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over misuse of consolidated funds allocated to the taluk panchayats and the zilla panchayats, to the tune of Rs 1,953 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.
Read more
Patnaik slams BJP govt over Subhadra Yojana
Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday criticised the BJP government for not including all women of Odisha under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ as part of its ‘guarantee’ during elections.
Read more
Published 24 August 2024, 03:13 IST