India Political Updates | BJP slams Congress over alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir

Good morning readers! The BJP on Friday questioned the Congress’s intent after it joined hands with the National Conference. Amit Shah posed 10 questions to the party. While down south in Karnataka, BJP MLC D S Arun met with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and sought the dismissal of CM Siddaramaiah, over misuse of consolidated funds allocated to the taluk and zilla panchayats. On the other hand, in the eastern state of Odisha, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government for not including all women of Odisha under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ scheme. Follow DH for more political updates!