India Political Updates | 'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence

Hello readers! As the campaigning for the first phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will come to an end on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley. Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18. Meanwhile in poll-bound Haryana, senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij's statement that he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls has highlighted disgruntlement in party ranks. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.