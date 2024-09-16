India Political Updates | 'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence
Hello readers! As the campaigning for the first phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will come to an end on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley. Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18. Meanwhile in poll-bound Haryana, senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij's statement that he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls has highlighted disgruntlement in party ranks. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence
08:1416 Sep 2024
J-K polls first phase: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning
08:1416 Sep 2024
Tension in Haryana BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post
08:1416 Sep 2024
Congress leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu
11:5216 Sep 2024
'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence
“PM Modi going to Chief Justice’s residence shows that anything is possible in this country. Now, they (referring to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde) will tell us when the (Assembly) election will take place. The Election Commission has no role here. The Constitutional agencies are in control of them and this is the biggest threat to the Constitution,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
VIDEO | “PM Modi going to Chief Justice’s residence shows that anything is possible in this country. Now, they (referring to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde) will tell us when the (Assembly) election will take place. The Election Commission has no role here. The Constitutional… pic.twitter.com/D7ZZluClSf
Pampore BJP candidate urges Centre to provide amnesty to Kashmiri youths languishing in jails
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: “I appeal to my (BJP) government to provide amnesty to the youth (languishing in various jails) of Kashmir. We will put an end to the small FIRs that have been registered against them,” says BJP candidate from Pampore Assembly… pic.twitter.com/c3yJXCUD6F
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir elections are approaching, and with that people are sharing their issues. The manager of Barkat Pencil Manufacturing Company Ghulam Ahmad Dar in Kakapora, Pulwama district is sharing their plight. Here's what he said.
J-K polls first phase: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning
Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, a BJP leader said.
Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.
Source: PTI
08:1416 Sep 2024
Tension in Haryana BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post
New Delhi: Despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Nayab Singh Saini would be the Haryana Chief Minister if BJP wins the elections in the state, former Home Minister Anil Vij said that he could lay claim to the post.