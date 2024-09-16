Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates | 'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence

Hello readers! As the campaigning for the first phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will come to an end on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley. Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18. Meanwhile in poll-bound Haryana, senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij's statement that he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls has highlighted disgruntlement in party ranks. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 06:23 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
11:5216 Sep 2024

'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence 

08:1416 Sep 2024

J-K polls first phase: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning

08:1416 Sep 2024

Tension in Haryana BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post

08:1416 Sep 2024

Congress leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu

11:5216 Sep 2024

'Constitutional agencies in control of BJP,' alleges Sanjay Raut on row over PM visit to CJI residence 

“PM Modi going to Chief Justice’s residence shows that anything is possible in this country. Now, they (referring to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde) will tell us when the (Assembly) election will take place. The Election Commission has no role here. The Constitutional agencies are in control of them and this is the biggest threat to the Constitution,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

10:1016 Sep 2024

Pampore BJP candidate urges Centre to provide amnesty to Kashmiri youths languishing in jails 

09:3416 Sep 2024

J&K polls: Pencil manufacturers plight 

08:1416 Sep 2024

J-K polls first phase: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning

Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, a BJP leader said.

Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.

Source: PTI

08:1416 Sep 2024

Tension in Haryana BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post

New Delhi: Despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Nayab Singh Saini would be the Haryana Chief Minister if BJP wins the elections in the state, former Home Minister Anil Vij said that he could lay claim to the post.

Read more

Published 16 September 2024, 02:48 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNCPShiv SenaPDPNCArvind BelladJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us