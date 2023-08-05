Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India Political Highlights: No chance that BJP will form alliance with BJD, says Odisha's BJP MP

As I.N.D.I.A is still rejoicing the SC judgment in Rahul Gandhi's case, the BJP is witnessing a change with leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigning from his post. KPCC General Secretary Kripa Amar Alva questioned the BJP and its student wing ABVP for not raising their voice against the gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Karnataka. Meanwhile, MVA leaders held discussions in Mumbai on the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance. Thank you for staying with DH as we brought you the major political updates throughout the day. Do join us tomorrow again for the latest updates. Good night.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 17:22 IST

Follow Us

17:2105 Aug 2023

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Jagannath Temple in Puri

16:2505 Aug 2023

Pakistan following India model in preventing principal Opposition leader from contesting polls, says BJP leader R P Singh

16:2305 Aug 2023

During Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, roads used to be filled with potholes, says MP CM

14:5605 Aug 2023

I challenge her to go the ECI with those evidence, says Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata's remark on EVM machines

14:0705 Aug 2023

There is no chance that BJP will form alliance with BJD, says BJP Sundargarh MP

13:5305 Aug 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM holds 'Jan Darshan Yatra' in Chhatarpur

13:1205 Aug 2023

Congress questions BJP's silence over rape of Dalit girl in Karnataka

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary Kripa Amar Alva on Saturday questioned the BJP and its student wing ABVP for not raising their voice against the gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Vittal in which youths from right-wing organisations are allegedly involved.

12:4305 Aug 2023

Inflation rising across country and to divert attention BJP is bringing issues like 'Hindu-Muslim', 'Hindu-Christain', says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

12:1305 Aug 2023

Violence in Nuh was administration's failure to maintain law and order, says Haryana Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal

12:1205 Aug 2023

Centre was looking weak as Rahul Gandhi was aggressively questioning government, says Congress leader Sandeep Dixit

(Published 05 August 2023, 02:10 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow