India Political Highlights: No chance that BJP will form alliance with BJD, says Odisha's BJP MP
As I.N.D.I.A is still rejoicing the SC judgment in Rahul Gandhi's case, the BJP is witnessing a change with leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigning from his post. KPCC General Secretary Kripa Amar Alva questioned the BJP and its student wing ABVP for not raising their voice against the gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Karnataka. Meanwhile, MVA leaders held discussions in Mumbai on the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance. Thank you for staying with DH as we brought you the major political updates throughout the day. Do join us tomorrow again for the latest updates. Good night.
Pakistan following India model in preventing principal Opposition leader from contesting polls, says BJP leader R P Singh
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader RP Singh speaks on Karti P Chidambaram's tweet stating 'Pakistan following the India model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections.' pic.twitter.com/N4MWYf86iX
During Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, roads used to be filled with potholes, says MP CM
VIDEO | "During the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, roads used to be filled with potholes. BJP built roads and brought water and electricity as well," says CM @ChouhanShivraj during a rally in Chhatarpur. pic.twitter.com/p40BddnoFQ
I challenge her to go the ECI with those evidence, says Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata's remark on EVM machines
#WATCH | West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata Banerjee's statement that they have evidence of BJP attempting to hack EVM machines, says; "I challenge her to go the ECI with those evidence. Instead of speaking to the media, she should go to the court. Prove it, if you\u2026 pic.twitter.com/I1mGICGj9C
Congress questions BJP's silence over rape of Dalit girl in Karnataka
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary Kripa Amar Alva on Saturday questioned the BJP and its student wing ABVP for not raising their voice against the gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Vittal in which youths from right-wing organisations are allegedly involved.
12:4305 Aug 2023
Inflation rising across country and to divert attention BJP is bringing issues like 'Hindu-Muslim', 'Hindu-Christain', says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
VIDEO | "Inflation is rising across the country and to divert attention, they (BJP) are bringing issues like 'Hindu-Muslim' and 'Hindu-Christain'. This is what is happening in Haryana's Nuh and Manipur," says Congress leader @digvijaya_28. pic.twitter.com/4e2AA9ttHR
Violence in Nuh was administration's failure to maintain law and order, says Haryana Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal
VIDEO | "Despite reports, if such incidents (violence in Nuh) happened then it was the administration's failure to maintain law and order," says Haryana Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal on violence in Nuh. pic.twitter.com/hHKAG2sq0o
Centre was looking weak as Rahul Gandhi was aggressively questioning government, says Congress leader Sandeep Dixit
VIDEO | "Centre was looking weak as Rahul Gandhi was aggressively questioning the government. BJP must be perturbed as Rahul Gandhi returns to the Parliament," says Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on SC staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case. pic.twitter.com/zF8OhEtvZb