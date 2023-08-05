India Political Highlights: No chance that BJP will form alliance with BJD, says Odisha's BJP MP

As I.N.D.I.A is still rejoicing the SC judgment in Rahul Gandhi's case, the BJP is witnessing a change with leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigning from his post. KPCC General Secretary Kripa Amar Alva questioned the BJP and its student wing ABVP for not raising their voice against the gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Karnataka. Meanwhile, MVA leaders held discussions in Mumbai on the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance. Thank you for staying with DH as we brought you the major political updates throughout the day. Do join us tomorrow again for the latest updates. Good night.