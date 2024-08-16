India Political Updates | PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Making Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Thursday triggered a row, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing “pettiness”.

Rahul, wearing a traditional white kurta, was seated in the fifth row along with Olympic medal winners while senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and some sports persons were seated in the front row.



Read more