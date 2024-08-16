India Political Updates | PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
Good morning readers! During the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, Congress President Kharge slammed the Narendra Modi government for people’s lives 'getting worse' and said that people need 'Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay' and not programmes like 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that NCP will decide whether his son Jay Pawar will contest from the Baramati seat in in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 03:01 IST
Another Pawar vs Pawar battle on cards? Ajit's youngest son may contest against nephew Yugendra in Baramati
Congress slams PM Modi for 'allotting 5th row seat to LoP Rahul Gandhi', says lack of respect for democratic traditions
Ensure jobs and social justice instead of ‘spreading hatred’: Kharge to PM
In a statement that sent ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar displayed lack of enthusiasm to contest polls and said it is for his party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), to decide whether his younger son Jay Pawar will contest from the Baramati seat in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.
Congress slams PM Modi for 'allotting 5th row seat to LoP Rahul Gandhi', says lack of respect for democratic traditions
Making Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Thursday triggered a row, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing “pettiness”.
Rahul, wearing a traditional white kurta, was seated in the fifth row along with Olympic medal winners while senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and some sports persons were seated in the front row.
Ensure jobs and social justice instead of ‘spreading hatred’: Kharge to PM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government for people’s lives “getting worse” and said what people need is ‘Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay’ and not programmes like ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ designed with the “intention” of spreading hatred.
Published 16 August 2024, 02:56 IST