India Political Updates | Only JPC can unravel truth of 'Modani scam', Jairam Ramesh takes shots at Modi, Adani

Good morning readers! During the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, Congress President Kharge slammed the Narendra Modi government for people’s lives 'getting worse' and said that people need 'Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay' and not programmes like 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that NCP will decide whether his son Jay Pawar will contest from the Baramati seat in in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH.