India Political Updates | Only JPC can unravel truth of 'Modani scam', Jairam Ramesh takes shots at Modi, Adani
Good morning readers! During the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, Congress President Kharge slammed the Narendra Modi government for people’s lives 'getting worse' and said that people need 'Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay' and not programmes like 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that NCP will decide whether his son Jay Pawar will contest from the Baramati seat in in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH.
02:5316 Aug 2024
02:5316 Aug 2024
Ensure jobs and social justice instead of ‘spreading hatred’: Kharge to PM
10:1016 Aug 2024
Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP (SCP) have no difference of opinion either in seat sharing, manifesto, or any other functioning: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "MVA has organised a very big rally today... MVA wants to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections together. The three parties, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP (SCP) have no difference of opinion either in seat sharing, manifesto, or any other functioning... The rally has been organised at 3 pm which will be addressed by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole among other Congress leaders."
09:5216 Aug 2024
The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Mega Scam goes far beyond the revelations made by Hindenburg Research’s reports. Irregularities and wrongdoings relating to the Adani Group span every dimension of the political economy, as…
In a statement that sent ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar displayed lack of enthusiasm to contest polls and said it is for his party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), to decide whether his younger son Jay Pawar will contest from the Baramati seat in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.
Making Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Thursday triggered a row, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing “pettiness”.
Rahul, wearing a traditional white kurta, was seated in the fifth row along with Olympic medal winners while senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and some sports persons were seated in the front row.