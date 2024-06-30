India Political Updates | AAP to protest in Rajya Sabha against Kejriwal's arrest on Monday
Hello readers. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed certain key issues concerning the development of the state. Amid much drama in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP will contest the state Assembly Polls alone under the leadership of CM Nayab Singh Saini. While AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till July 12 in the Delhi liquor 'scam' case, party leader Sanjay Singh has said that AAP leaders will stage a protest in Rajya Sabha against Kejriwal's arrest on Monday. Meanwhile, political leaders across parties united late Saturday night after India beat South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup finals 2024 with PM Modi to Congress' Rahul Gandhi extending their heartfelt wishes to the blues. Follow our Live Blog for more political updates throughout the day.
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 03:03 IST
Highlights
Politicians 'unite' over India's T20 World Cup win; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate team
(L to R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi were among the first to congratulate Team India after their T20 World Cup win. Politicians from several parties also posted elated tweets to celebrate India's second T20 World Cup win.
Days after the Maharashtra government tabled Economic Survey 2023-24 and Budget 2024-25, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) demanded a white paper on the financial condition of the state.
“The people of Maharashtra deserve clarity and assurance regarding the state's financial health and future,” NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios. Click here to read the development.
Slamming the Congress government’s handling of state finances, the Union Ministers, BJP and JD(S) MPs from Karnataka have alleged that the state’s fiscal situation has been deteriorating due to mismanagement.
In a joint memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, these leaders said that the citizens of the state have been grappling with the adverse effects of high inflation and escalating prices in the past year, because of the missteps by the state government. Click here to read the full report.
