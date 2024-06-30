India Political Updates | AAP to protest in Rajya Sabha against Kejriwal's arrest on Monday

Hello readers. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed certain key issues concerning the development of the state. Amid much drama in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP will contest the state Assembly Polls alone under the leadership of CM Nayab Singh Saini. While AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till July 12 in the Delhi liquor 'scam' case, party leader Sanjay Singh has said that AAP leaders will stage a protest in Rajya Sabha against Kejriwal's arrest on Monday. Meanwhile, political leaders across parties united late Saturday night after India beat South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup finals 2024 with PM Modi to Congress' Rahul Gandhi extending their heartfelt wishes to the blues. Follow our Live Blog for more political updates throughout the day.