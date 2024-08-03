India Political Updates | BJP and JDS to to start a 10-day 'Mysore Chalo' march to protest against MUDA, Valmiki corporation 'scams'
Hello readers, Senior BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member. Congress submitted a breach of privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of misleading the Rajya Sabha by claiming in the House that the Kerala government did not act on the early warnings issued to it on landslides in Wayanad. The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also refuted the claims made by Shah over Centre issuing an early warning to the south Indian state. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH.
This is the beginning of the end of Siddaramaiah. Our Padyatara begins today and we are quite confident that when the Padyatara reaches Mysuru, the Congress govt will be thrown out of Karnataka: BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta
03:1103 Aug 2024
The whole cabinet is engaged in illegal and corrupt activities...in this situation, today we are starting our Padayatra, 'Mysore Chalo': P Rajeev, Karnataka BJP General Secretary
03:0503 Aug 2024
The (Congress) government has been in power for 8 months 'Job Calendar' has been given...'Job calendar' has become a joke calendar: BRS MLA
03:0503 Aug 2024
Congress submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'misleading' claims on Wayanad landslides
09:1803 Aug 2024
This is the beginning of the end of Siddaramaiah. Our Padyatara begins today and we are quite confident that when the Padyatara reaches Mysuru, the Congress govt will be thrown out of Karnataka: BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta
#WATCH | BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta says, "In the history of Karnataka, the most shameless & corrupt govt is probably the current Congress govt led by Siddaramaiah... In the MUDA scam, CM Siddaramaiah's family is the direct beneficiary and he doesn't even bother to put himself… https://t.co/HPw18nRkCSpic.twitter.com/1dbU8AxXZ5
Activist T J Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, insisted Friday that a fraud was committed in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
08:4103 Aug 2024
The whole cabinet is engaged in illegal and corrupt activities...in this situation, today we are starting our Padayatra, 'Mysore Chalo': P Rajeev, Karnataka BJP General Secretary
#WATCH | P Rajeev, Karnataka BJP General Secretary says, " The Congress govt which was formed in Karnataka, from the day one, they have been engaged in corruption activities. Tax money is being used for election purposes. The whole cabinet is engaged in illegal and corrupt… pic.twitter.com/tWwkWQTFpw
The (Congress) government has been in power for 8 months 'Job Calendar' has been given...'Job calendar' has become a joke calendar: BRS MLA
#WATCH | Hyderabad: BRS MLA Harish Rao says, "Before the elections, the Congress party had said that we will give 2 lakh government jobs in a year. The government has been in power for 8 months 'Job Calendar' has been given...'Job calendar' has become a joke calendar..." (02.08) pic.twitter.com/UEL4WzMCRo
Poor Naveen-babu must be wondering who's next: Congress on Mamata Mohanta joining BJP
With senior BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joining the BJP after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member, the Congress claimed on Friday that the "true face of the BJP vis-a-vis regional parties" has been revealed and said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik must be wondering "who will be next".