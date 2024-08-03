India Political Updates | BJP and JDS to to start a 10-day 'Mysore Chalo' march to protest against MUDA, Valmiki corporation 'scams'

Hello readers, Senior BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member. Congress submitted a breach of privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of misleading the Rajya Sabha by claiming in the House that the Kerala government did not act on the early warnings issued to it on landslides in Wayanad. The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also refuted the claims made by Shah over Centre issuing an early warning to the south Indian state. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH.