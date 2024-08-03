Home
India Political Updates | BJP and JDS to to start a 10-day 'Mysore Chalo' march to protest against MUDA, Valmiki corporation 'scams'

Hello readers, Senior BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member. Congress submitted a breach of privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of misleading the Rajya Sabha by claiming in the House that the Kerala government did not act on the early warnings issued to it on landslides in Wayanad. The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also refuted the claims made by Shah over Centre issuing an early warning to the south Indian state. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 03:48 IST

Highlights
03:4803 Aug 2024

This is the beginning of the end of Siddaramaiah. Our Padyatara begins today and we are quite confident that when the Padyatara reaches Mysuru, the Congress govt will be thrown out of Karnataka: BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta

03:1103 Aug 2024

The whole cabinet is engaged in illegal and corrupt activities...in this situation, today we are starting our Padayatra, 'Mysore Chalo': P Rajeev, Karnataka BJP General Secretary

03:0503 Aug 2024

The (Congress) government has been in power for 8 months 'Job Calendar' has been given...'Job calendar' has become a joke calendar: BRS MLA

03:0503 Aug 2024

Congress submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'misleading' claims on Wayanad landslides

09:1803 Aug 2024

08:4103 Aug 2024

BJP and JDS to hold 10-day padayatra from Kengeri in Bengaluru to Mysuru over alleged MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams.

Activist T J Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, insisted Friday that a fraud was committed in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

08:4103 Aug 2024

08:3503 Aug 2024

08:3503 Aug 2024

Poor Naveen-babu must be wondering who's next: Congress on Mamata Mohanta joining BJP

With senior BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joining the BJP after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member, the Congress claimed on Friday that the "true face of the BJP vis-a-vis regional parties" has been revealed and said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik must be wondering "who will be next".

Click here to read the report.

Published 03 August 2024, 03:17 IST
