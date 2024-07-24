India Political Updates | 'Democracy limping in Andhra Pradesh', says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hello readers! While all I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers have decided to boycott a NITI Aayog meeting on budget to be held on July 27, TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will be attend the meet and 'strongly use the platform to hold the Union government responsible' for depriving Bengal of its rights. Floor leaders from Opposition conevened a post-budget meeting wherein Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, 'The concept of the budget has been completely destroyed by this year's Union Budget'. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2024 that saw highest allocation for Defence on July 23, and are set to stage a protest in the Parliament on Wednesday. Track all political updates throughout the day only on DH.