India Political Updates | 'Democracy limping in Andhra Pradesh', says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
Hello readers! While all I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers have decided to boycott a NITI Aayog meeting on budget to be held on July 27, TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will be attend the meet and 'strongly use the platform to hold the Union government responsible' for depriving Bengal of its rights. Floor leaders from Opposition conevened a post-budget meeting wherein Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, 'The concept of the budget has been completely destroyed by this year's Union Budget'. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2024 that saw highest allocation for Defence on July 23, and are set to stage a protest in the Parliament on Wednesday. Track all political updates throughout the day only on DH.
06:1624 Jul 2024
05:1124 Jul 2024
04:4224 Jul 2024
02:4924 Jul 2024
06:1624 Jul 2024
Today in Andhra Pradesh you have a scenario where equitable justice is denied and the democracy is limping: Jagan Mohan Reddy
VIDEO | "We stand before this country and question whether democracy is prevalent or not in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Today in Andhra Pradesh you have a scenario where equitable justice is denied and the democracy is limping," says YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy… pic.twitter.com/14DpBLbDiQ
They are discriminating against Uttar Pradesh, a state that has voted them to power for a third time: Akhilesh Yadav
VIDEO | Union Budget 2024: "Things that they say in the election campaigns, proposals in their manifesto, and now Budget...you can see discrimination everywhere. They are discriminating against Uttar Pradesh, a state that has voted them to power for a third time. The Union Budget… pic.twitter.com/ipwxPbAFv2
MPs are invited for the NITI Aayog meeting, discussions and deliberations take place, but there's no outcome: AAP MP Sandeep Pathak
#WATCH | On opposition to boycott NITI Aayog meeting, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak says, "... MPs are invited for the NITI Aayog meeting, discussions and deliberations take place, but there's no outcome. The budget reflects the vision of the government... What fundamental or substantial… pic.twitter.com/YBtPvkqSTZ
Congress full of contradiction, calling Budget copy of its manifesto but also criticising: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said contradiction and confusion were "trademarks" of the Congress as it called the Union Budget a copy of its election manifesto but also criticised it.