India Political Updates | 'Democracy limping in Andhra Pradesh', says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hello readers! While all I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers have decided to boycott a NITI Aayog meeting on budget to be held on July 27, TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will be attend the meet and 'strongly use the platform to hold the Union government responsible' for depriving Bengal of its rights. Floor leaders from Opposition conevened a post-budget meeting wherein Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, 'The concept of the budget has been completely destroyed by this year's Union Budget'. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2024 that saw highest allocation for Defence on July 23, and are set to stage a protest in the Parliament on Wednesday. Track all political updates throughout the day only on DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 06:29 IST

Follow Us :

06:1624 Jul 2024

Today in Andhra Pradesh you have a scenario where equitable justice is denied and the democracy is limping: Jagan Mohan Reddy

06:1624 Jul 2024

They are discriminating against Uttar Pradesh, a state that has voted them to power for a third time: Akhilesh Yadav

05:1124 Jul 2024

After the coalition government came to power, AP surpassed Bihar in anarchy: YSRCP

04:4224 Jul 2024

MPs are invited for the NITI Aayog meeting, discussions and deliberations take place, but there's no outcome: AAP MP Sandeep Pathak

02:4924 Jul 2024

I.N.D.I.A. CMs, barring Mamata Banerjee, to boycott Niti Aayog meet over 'extremely discriminatory' budget

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said contradiction and confusion were "trademarks" of the Congress as it called the Union Budget a copy of its election manifesto but also criticised it.

Click here to read the report.

Published 24 July 2024, 02:58 IST
